Abstract

BACKGROUND: Registered nurses (RNs) represent the largest segment of the health care workforce and have unique job demands and occupational health considerations. The purpose of this study was to describe the incidence, cost, and causes of occupational injuries among RNs in Washington State and to quantify the cumulative cost and burden of each type of injury, relative to all injuries among RNs.



METHODS: Annual injury claims data covered under Washington State workers' compensation (WC) fund were analyzed over a 13-year period (2007-2019). Annual mean incidence and cost of injuries were calculated and stratified by nature, source, and event/exposure. Negative binomial regression models were used to examine trends in injury incidence over time, for injury incidence overall, and by the most common injury classifications.



RESULTS: Between 2007 and 2019, 10,839 WC claims were filed and accepted for Washington State RNs (annual M = 834), totaling more than US$65 million. No significant trend in overall injury incidence was observed (incidence rate ratio [IRR]: 0.99, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [0.94, 1.05]). The most common injury exposures were bodily reaction and exertion, contact with objects and equipment, falls, and assaults and violent acts.



DISCUSSION: To our knowledge, this is the first broad study of the incidence and costs of occupational injuries among RNs across all workplace settings. We identified high-cost, high-frequency incidence rates of musculoskeletal, sharp, and violence-related occupational injury claims, highlighting intervention targets. Implications for Occupational Health Practice: Policy makers, health systems, and occupational health nurse leaders can use this information to identify priority areas where evidence-based occupational health and prevention programs are most needed.

