|
Citation
|
Maltsev SB, Medvedev DS, Polyakova VO, Shumko VV, Gorelova AA, Mushkin MA. Adv. Gerontol. (1997) 2023; 36(5): 689-697.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Gerontological Society of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Publisher Ėskulap)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38180368
|
Abstract
|
Falls refers to geriatric syndromes, which is accompanied by a significant number of adverse clinically and socially consequences. For the rational organization of medical, social, psychological and other types of assistance and rehabilitation measures, separate groups of consequences developing as a result of a fall are distinguished: physical, functional, psychological, social. Every year, every fourth elderly and older person faces a fall, while about half of the victims seek medical help. Among people of older age groups who have suffered a fall episode, 20-30% have complications in the form of injuries, which further increase the risk of premature death. With two or more falls per year, the risk of complications increases significantly. This requires a comprehensive assessment of risk factors in each individual case.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
elderly; fall syndrome; complications of fall syndrome