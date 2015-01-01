Abstract

Falls refers to geriatric syndromes, which is accompanied by a significant number of adverse clinically and socially consequences. For the rational organization of medical, social, psychological and other types of assistance and rehabilitation measures, separate groups of consequences developing as a result of a fall are distinguished: physical, functional, psychological, social. Every year, every fourth elderly and older person faces a fall, while about half of the victims seek medical help. Among people of older age groups who have suffered a fall episode, 20-30% have complications in the form of injuries, which further increase the risk of premature death. With two or more falls per year, the risk of complications increases significantly. This requires a comprehensive assessment of risk factors in each individual case.



===



Синдром падения относится к гериатрическим синдромам, сопровождающимся значительным числом неблагоприятных клинически и социально значимых последствий. Для рациональной организации медицинской, социальной, психологической и других видов помощи и реабилитационных мер выделяют отдельные группы последствий, развивающихся в результате падения: физические, функциональные, психологические, социальные. Ежегодно с падением сталкивается каждый четвёртый человек пожилого и старшего возраста, при этом обращаются за медицинской помощью примерно половина пострадавших. У 20-30% людей старших возрастных групп, перенёсших эпизод падения, возникают осложнения в виде травм, которые в дальнейшем повышают риск преждевременной смерти. При двух и более падениях в год риск осложнений значительно возрастает. В связи с этим, актуальной задачей клинической гериатрии является разработка технологий профилактики падений. Для этого необходим анализ клинических и социально значимых последствий падений у лиц пожилого и старческого возраста.

Language: ru