|
Citation
|
Veldhuis CB, Kreski NT, Usseglio J, Keyes KM. Alcohol Res. 2023; 43(1): e05.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (USA))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38170029
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This narrative review of research conducted during the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic examines whether alcohol use among cisgender women and transgender and nonbinary people increased during the pandemic. The overarching goal of the review is to inform intervention and prevention efforts to halt the narrowing of gender-related differences in alcohol use. SEARCH METHODS: Eight databases (PubMed, APA PsycInfo, CINAHL, Embase, Scopus, Gender Studies Database, GenderWatch, and Web of Science) were searched for peer-reviewed literature, published between March 2020 and July 2022, that reported gender differences or findings specific to women, transgender or nonbinary people, and alcohol use during the pandemic. The search focused on studies conducted in the United States and excluded qualitative research. SEARCH RESULTS: A total 4,132 records were identified, including 400 duplicates. Of the remaining 3,732 unique records for consideration in the review, 51 were ultimately included. Overall, most studies found increases in alcohol use as well as gender differences in alcohol use, with cisgender women experiencing the most serious consequences. The findings for transgender and nonbinary people were equivocal due to the dearth of research and because many studies aggregated across gender.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; alcohol; COVID-19; Gender Identity; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Transgender Persons; *Transsexualism; cisgender women; college students; culturally responsive treatment; pandemic; sexual and gender minorities; transgender persons and nonbinary populations; United States/epidemiology