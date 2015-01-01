Abstract

Mental health-related admissions to paediatric wards are increasing.1 The COVID-19 lockdown may have been a catalyst, with evidence suggesting that childhood depression increased during this period,2 but the mental health of the UK’s children and young people has been deteriorating since before the pandemic.3 The reasons behind this trend are likely to be complex and manifold; however, there has been speculation about the potential negative effects of social media and smartphones.4



In response to concerns from paediatric critical care staff that the number of young people being referred following a suicide attempt or self-harm episode appeared to be on the rise, a case review was undertaken. Between 2015 and 2021, The …

