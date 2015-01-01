|
Adini-Spigelman E, Gvion Y, Haruvi Catalan L, Barzilay S, Apter A, Brunstein Klomek A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38169321
BACKGROUND: In recent years, suicidal thoughts and behaviors have become increasingly common among children and adolescents, leading to an elevation in the number of visits to emergency departments in pediatric hospitals. In Israel, the rising demand for mental health treatment due to suicidal distress is also salient, creating prolonged wait periods and low case acceptance rates. Addressing the urgent need for streamlined interventions, the present study outlines the design and results of a non-inferiority effectiveness trial of an ultra-brief suicide crisis intervention based on Interpersonal Psychotherapy for Adolescents (IPT-A-SCI).
Language: en
children; Adolescents; suicide ideation; crisis; intervention