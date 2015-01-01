Abstract

BACKGROUND: Open-globe injuries (OGIs) remain the important cause of visual impairment and loss in all ages. Computed Tomography (CT) is a useful and common tool in the evaluation of the injuries of the eyeball. Prognostic value of CT scan in OGIs has been evaluated in many studies. However, there is no published consistent systematic scoring method for CT scan in OGIs. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the CT characteristics of OGIs and build a scoring method according to the CT scans which may aid the clinicians in management of OGIs.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review of inpatients with clinical diagnosis of OGIs between 2017 and 2021 at Department of Ophthalmology, Henan Eye Institute, Henan Eye Hospital, Henan provincial People's Hospital (Zhengzhou, China).



RESULTS: There were 1120 eyes from 1117 patients included in our study. The mean age was 35.7 ± 21.9 years with the range from 1 to 91 years. Significant male predominance was noted (889, 79.6%). CT scans of the OGIs were evaluated. Abnormality of anterior segment, posterior segment, and globe contour and volume were graded respectively. The most serious abnormality of anterior segment, posterior segment, and globe contour and volume were grade 3, 4 and 3 respectively and score 3, 4 and 3 respectively. Score of the CT scans of an open-injured globe ranged from 0 to 10. The correlation coefficient between the score and wound length was 0.798. The correlation coefficient between the score and final visual acuity was 0.799. In 78 eyes with 0 score, 70 eyes (89.7%) gained final visual acuity of 0.3 or better. In 31 eyes with 10 score, 20 eyes (64.5%) underwent evisceration of the eye globe and 10 eyes got visual acuity of no light perception and 1 eye lost to follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: CT scans is a useful tool in evaluating the severity of an open-injured globe. Scoring of the CT scans of an open-injured globe is a meaningful attempt and it may provide useful prognostic information regarding the outcome of an open-injured globe.

