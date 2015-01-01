Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this study, we aimed to enhance the treatment protocols and help understand the harm caused by the accidental ingestion of magnetic beads by children.



METHODS: Data were collected from 72 children with multiple gastrointestinal perforations or gastrointestinal obstructions. The 72 pediatric patients were divided into a perforation and a non-perforation group. The data collected for the analysis included the gender, age, medical history, place of residence (rural or urban), and symptoms along with the educational background of the caregiver, the location and quantity of any foreign bodies discovered during the procedure, whether perforation was confirmed during the procedure, and the number of times magnetic beads had been accidentally ingested.



RESULTS: The accuracy rate of preoperative gastrointestinal perforation diagnosis via ultrasound was 71%, while that of the upright abdominal X-ray method was only 46%. In terms of symptoms, the risk of perforation was 13.844 and 12.703 times greater in pediatric patients who experienced vomiting and abdominal pain with vomiting and abdominal distension, respectively, compared to patients in an asymptomatic state. There were no statistical differences between the perforation and the non-perforation groups in terms of age, gender, medical history, and the number of magnetic beads ingested (P > 0.05); however, there were statistical differences in terms of white blood cell count (P = 0.048) and c-reactive protein levels (P = 0.033). A total of 56% of cases underwent a laparotomy along with perforation repair and 19% underwent gastroscopy along with laparotomy. All pediatric patients recovered without complications following surgery.



CONCLUSION: Abdominal ultrasonography and/or upright abdominal X-ray analyses should be carried out as soon as possible in case of suspicion of accidental ingestion of magnetic beads by children. In most cases, immediate surgical intervention is required. Given the serious consequences of ingesting this type of foreign body, it is essential to inform parents and/or caregivers about the importance of preventing young children from using such products.



