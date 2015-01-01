Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious public health problem in the world. This study aims to describe the characteristics of suicide attempters in North-Western Iran and identify latent classes of suicide attempts.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in Ardabil Province (Northwest Iran) during 2017-2021 based on a registration system for suicide attempts. We performed latent class analysis (LCA) using a procedure for LCA (PROC LCA) in SAS to investigate the subgroups of suicide attempters based on their characteristics and method, history, and outcome of suicide.



RESULTS: Three latent classes were identified for males and females; the first class (non-lethal attempters with lower educational levels) comprised 41.3% of males and 55.4% of females. The second class (non-lethal attempters with higher educational levels) described 52.4% of males and 42.7% of females. Finally, the third class (lethal attempters) included 6.4% of males and 1.9% of females. The main method of suicide attempts was poisoning with medications (87.3%). The results show that only 2.8% of people have a history of suicide attempts. Also, the suicide rate reached 8.26 per 100,000 population in 2021.



CONCLUSION: The present study showed an increasing trend of suicide attempt incidence rate in Ardabil Province from 2017 (99.49 per 100,000 population) to 2021 (247.41 per 100,000 population). This means that the rate of change was 147.92 per 100,000 population during the study period. The findings of LCA, stress the necessity of identification and prioritization of unmet needs of people who had an incomplete suicide in Ardabil.

Language: en