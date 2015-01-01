|
Lewis PC, Cheong YF, Kaslow NJ, Yount KM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e51.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38166754
BACKGROUND: The necessary execution of non-pharmaceutical risk-mitigation (NPRM) strategies to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented natural experiment to ascertain whether pandemic-induced social-policy interventions may elevate collateral health risks. Here, we assess the effects on violence against women (VAW) of the duration of NPRM measures that were executed through jurisdictional-level orders in the United States. We expect that stay-at-home orders, by reducing mobility and disrupting non-coresident social ties, are associated with higher incident reporting of VAW.
Humans; Female; Risk Factors; United States; Violence; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; COVID-19; United States/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Intimate Partner Violence/prevention & control; Communicable Disease Control; Femicide; Non-pharmaceutical risk mitigation strategies; Violence against women