|
Citation
|
Låftman SB, Grigorian K, Lundin A, Ostberg V, Raninen J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e27.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38166802
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has shown that exposure to bullying is linked to long-term adverse mental health consequences. However, prospective studies examining the persistence of bullying, using information from repeated time points, are limited. The aim of this study was to examine, firstly, the extent to which exposure to bullying among adolescents in Sweden changes between grades 9 (age 15-16) and 11 (age 17-18) (i.e., before and after the transition from lower to upper secondary school); secondly, whether being bullied in grade 9 or 11 is associated with depression and anxiety symptoms at age 20-21; and thirdly, if being bullied in both grade 9 and 11 is linked to an even higher likelihood of subsequent depression and anxiety symptoms. Potential differences by gender were investigated throughout.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; School; Schools; Young Adult; Adolescents; Prospective Studies; Cohort Studies; Depression; Anxiety; Mental health; Longitudinal; Bullying; Mental Health; *Bullying; *Crime Victims; Prospective; Sweden/epidemiology; Victimisation