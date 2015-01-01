SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matsumoto N, Kadowaki T, Takanaga S, Shigeyasu Y, Okada A, Yorifuji T. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e45.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-023-17499-2

PMID

38166886

PMCID

PMC10763346

Abstract

Correction to: BMC Public Health (2023) 23:1308

https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-023-16228-z

The original publication of this article contained an incorrect funding section. The incorrect and correct information is listed in this correction article. The original article has been updated.

Incorrect

This study was supported by The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research Grant No. 20-017 and JSPS KAKENHI Grant No. JP20K23195. Data were also provided by the Health, Clinic, and Education Information Evaluation Institute HCEI; Kyoto, Japan), a not-for-profit research service foundation, in cooperation with the Real World Data Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan). The sponsors had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis, and interpretation of the data; preparation, review, and approval of the manuscript; or in the decision to submit the manuscript for publication.

Japan Society for the Promotion of Science,JP20K23195,The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research,20 − 017.

Correct

This study was supported by The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research Grant No. 20-017 and JSPS KAKENHI Grant No. JP20K23195. Data were also provided by the Health, Clinic, and Education Information Evaluation Institute HCEI; Kyoto, Japan), a not-for-profit research service foundation, in cooperation with the Real World Data Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan). The sponsors had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis, and interpretation of the data; preparation, review, and approval of the manuscript; or in the decision to submit the manuscript for publication.

This work was supported by The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research Grant No. 20 − 017 and JSPS KAKENHI Grant No. JP20K23195 and JP23K16329.


Language: en
