Correction to: BMC Public Health (2023) 23:1308



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-023-16228-z



The original publication of this article contained an incorrect funding section. The incorrect and correct information is listed in this correction article. The original article has been updated.



Incorrect



This study was supported by The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research Grant No. 20-017 and JSPS KAKENHI Grant No. JP20K23195. Data were also provided by the Health, Clinic, and Education Information Evaluation Institute HCEI; Kyoto, Japan), a not-for-profit research service foundation, in cooperation with the Real World Data Co., Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan). The sponsors had no role in the design and conduct of the study; collection, management, analysis, and interpretation of the data; preparation, review, and approval of the manuscript; or in the decision to submit the manuscript for publication.



Japan Society for the Promotion of Science,JP20K23195,The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research,20 − 017.



Correct



This work was supported by The Japan Foundation for Pediatric Research Grant No. 20 − 017 and JSPS KAKENHI Grant No. JP20K23195 and JP23K16329.

