Li L, Yang P, Duan Y, Xie J, Liu M, Zhou Y, Luo X, Zhang C, Li Y, Wang J, Chen Z, Zhang X, Cheng ASK. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e53.
38166945
BACKGROUND: Low-diversity diets and sedentary status are risk factors for depressive symptoms, while knowledge workers were ignored before. The purpose of this current study was to examine the relationship between dietary diversity, sedentary time spent outside of work, and depressive symptoms among knowledge workers. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: This was a multicenter and cross-sectional design that included 118,723 knowledge workers. Participants self-reported online between January 2018 and December 2020. Demographic information, the Dietary Diversity Scale, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, dietary habits (which included eating three meals on time, midnight snacking, overeating, social engagement, coffee consumption, sugary drink consumption, smoking and alcohol use), sedentary time spent outside of work and physical activity were investigated.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Diet; *Depression/epidemiology/etiology; *Sedentary Behavior; Cross sectional; Depressive symptoms; Dietary diversity; Hyperphagia; Knowledge workers; Sedentary