|
Citation
|
Abregú-Tueros LF, Bravo-Esquivel CJ, Abregú-Arroyo SK, Dos Santos-Rosa R, Galve-Manzano JL. BMC Res. Notes 2024; 17(1): e19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38183078
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Studies on psychological violence in the workplace (PVW) in Latin America have focused on incidence values. In contrast, studies on preventive interventions (PIs) in the health sector are very limited. Our objective was to determine to what extent there is consensus on the most relevant characteristics of the psychosocial interventions applied in the prevention of PVW in health institutions in Peru. To that end, health professionals with knowledge and experience in PVW at the national level were recruited, and the Delphi consensus technique was applied.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prevention; Peru; Consensus of interventions; Delphi; Health professionals; Psychological violence at work