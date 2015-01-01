Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Studies on psychological violence in the workplace (PVW) in Latin America have focused on incidence values. In contrast, studies on preventive interventions (PIs) in the health sector are very limited. Our objective was to determine to what extent there is consensus on the most relevant characteristics of the psychosocial interventions applied in the prevention of PVW in health institutions in Peru. To that end, health professionals with knowledge and experience in PVW at the national level were recruited, and the Delphi consensus technique was applied.



RESULTS: The consensus study was developed in four stages that included three phases of Delphi consultation. In the third consultation phase, 428 experts participated in 25 analysis groups from 66 health institutions in the country. A total of 70.3% of the participants were women, and 27.6% of the participants worked in nursing and emergency services. After the Delphi consensus analysis, we obtained a list of 10 hierarchical psychosocial interventions to prevent PVW in the country. Most notable were interventions based on the prior resolution of interprofessional conflicts, on the visibility of incidents to generate an inverse effect and on experiential training to improve assertive and empathic communication skills.

