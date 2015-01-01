Abstract

Childhood maltreatment (CM) causes early deviations in cognitive and affective processes, leading to future adaptation failures and psychopathology. Specifically, CM has been linked to cognitive distortions, and recent studies have focused on the impact of CM on the higher level of metacognitive beliefs. However, only a few studies have revealed the neural mechanisms underlying the association between altered metacognition and CM. Therefore, this functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study investigated the neural correlates of thought-action fusion (TAF) tendency and CM experiences. Overall, 40 young and healthy adults (21 men) participated in this study and underwent fMRI during the TAF task as well as psychological evaluation for CM, TAF tendency, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. During the TAF task, they were asked to read negative (Neg) or neutral (Neu) statements about neutral or close people (CP). Notably, significant activations were found in regions such as the bilateral anterior insula, dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (dACC), caudate, thalamus, medial prefrontal cortex, precuneus, and right amygdala in the NegCp > NeuCP contrast. Furthermore, anterior insula and dACC activities were significantly correlated with total scores of CM experiences and TAF. Exaggerated TAF tendency in persons with CM experiences was associated with increased response of the anterior insula and dACC, which are two core hubs of the salience network. Our results therefore seem to suggest insights for a better understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying metacognitive beliefs related to CM experiences.

Language: en