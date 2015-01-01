Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine Nigerian footballers' knowledge and attitudes towards sport-related concussion (SRC) and associated contextual factors.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was used with an online questionnaire distributed to Nigerian footballers affiliated with a registered team. The questionnaire included demographic information and the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey (RoCKAS-ST). The concussion knowledge index (CKI, 0-25) and attitude index (CAI, 15-75) were calculated. The association between various contextual factors with "high" knowledge and attitude were determined.



RESULTS: A total of 331 participants completed the questionnaire from 10 football clubs. Mean CKI and CAI scores were 14.0 ± 3.0 (56.2 ± 13.2%) and 54.5 ± 9.4 (72.6 ± 12.5%), respectively, and the association between scores was considered large (r = 0.530; 28%). A small proportion (n = 25; 7.6%) of participants reported a previous diagnosis of an SRC, with a further 40 (12.1%) suspecting they have suffered SRC. Thirty-five participants (10.6%) reported sustaining a SRC but did not seek medical help.



RESULTS indicated that men were at 4.8 times greater odds of having a "high[er]" CKI than women, and that those with 5-10 years playing experience had lower odds of a "high" CKI than those with >10 years' experience. Men had 7 times greater odds of having a "high" CAI than women.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study suggest that Nigerian footballers have a moderate level of SRC knowledge, satisfactory symptom recognition, and high SRC attitudes. Those working with Nigerian football may consider these findings when seeking strategies to improve concussion knowledge, potentially by improving attitudes and considering sex and playing experience.



