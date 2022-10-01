|
Citation
|
Bould E, Sloan S, Callaway L. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(3): 474-488.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38167353
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: People with acquired brain injury (ABI) may experience behaviours of concern that require therapy services, including behaviour support. In Australia, the implementation of a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and development of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, has led to significant changes to behaviour support workforce processes, and the way behaviour support is funded, regulated and delivered to people with ABI who are Scheme participants. The aim of this study was to explore the current and future provider market of professionals providing behaviour supports to Scheme participants who experience ABI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Disabled Persons; Australia/epidemiology; *Brain Injuries/therapy; *Insurance, Disability; Acquired Brain Injury; allied health; Allied Health Personnel; behaviours of concern; National Disability Insurance Scheme; workforce