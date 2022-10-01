Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: People with acquired brain injury (ABI) may experience behaviours of concern that require therapy services, including behaviour support. In Australia, the implementation of a National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and development of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, has led to significant changes to behaviour support workforce processes, and the way behaviour support is funded, regulated and delivered to people with ABI who are Scheme participants. The aim of this study was to explore the current and future provider market of professionals providing behaviour supports to Scheme participants who experience ABI.



METHOD: An anonymous survey was designed and distributed via social media channels, an email listserv and professional association newsletters to professionals working within the NDIS in Australia. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics and content analysis.



RESULTS: One hundred and two surveys responses were analysed. A majority of professionals had an average understanding of the NDIS Quality and Safeguard Commission rules and policies on behaviour support. Responses to current and future registration as an NDIS Practitioner indicated the workforce gap could increase by between 17 and 26%. Respondents also raised concerns about the lack of training and experience of allied health professional students and graduates in addressing behaviours of concern. Responses to the open-ended question highlighted additional issues in the provision of behaviour support within the NDIS.



CONCLUSIONS: This research highlighted the need for an NDIS behaviour support workforce strategy and supply-side market intervention to ensure a viable and sustainable workforce for people with ABI who need behaviour support.

