Citation
Hennessy MJ, Sullivan KA. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(1): 27-38.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38167578
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This qualitative study aimed to identify the service and support needs of people with a recent history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) living in the community.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Hospitalization; qualitative research; rehabilitation; Survivors; head injury; Brain injury; Empathy; Patient Discharge; *Brain Concussion; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/epidemiology; service delivery