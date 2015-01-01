Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm, a severe mental health concern among children and adolescents, has varying global prevalence rates. Previous studies have suggested potential associations between specific behavioral aspects of biological rhythm and self-harm risk in these populations.



OBJECTIVE: Our study aimed to elucidate the relationship between biological rhythm patterns and the propensity of self-harm among Chinese children and adolescents using the Baoxing Youth Mental Health (BYMH) cohort.



METHODS: We included 1883 Chinese children and adolescents from the BYMH cohort. The self-report questions used to assess biological rhythm and self-harm. We applied Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to distinguish patterns of biological rhythms. Logistic regression models were conducted to estimate the associations between biological rhythm, as well as biological rhythm patterns and risk of self-harm.



RESULTS: Of the participants, 35.0% reported experiencing lifetime self-harm. PCA revealed six significantly predominant biological rhythm patterns. Elevated risks of self-harm were linked with unhealthy eating practices, daytime tiredness, and unhealthy bedtime snacking. Conversely, patterns emphasizing physical exercise, family meals for breakfast, and nutritious diet exhibited decreased self-harm propensities. These trends persisted across varied self-harm attributes, including type, recency, and frequency of self-harm.



CONCLUSIONS: This study underscores the critical impact of biological rhythms on self-harm risks among Chinese youth. Targeted lifestyle interventions, focusing on improved sleep and dietary habits, could serve as potent preventive measures. Our findings lay the groundwork for future longitudinal studies to further probe these associations, fostering the creation of tailored interventions to curb self-harm and enhance mental well-being in younger populations.

