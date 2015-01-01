Abstract

In the presence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a lengthy period of movement-control order had caused huge negative impact on the socioeconomic status of some patients and affected their mental health. Self-quarantine in this pandemic era serves as a major stressful event that may lead to psychosis and depression. Cases of suicide and attempted suicide raised drastically throughout the pandemic. We are discussing two cases of attempted suicide by people who were traumatized in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they chose the same solution with a similar method, cutting their throats in order to commit suicide. Both cases were proceeded with emergency neck exploration, laryngeal repair, and tracheostomy. Postoperatively, psychiatric and psychological treatment was initiated.

