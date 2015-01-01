Abstract

The preventive efficacy of mental skills in reducing the risk of sport-related concussions (SRC), facilitating rehabilitation post-SRC, and enhancing mental performance was assessed in individuals with comorbid attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and SRC. ADHD, characterized by behavioral disruptions linked to hyperactivity and impulsivity, poses an increased risk of severe injuries among student-athletes. Annually, over 10,000 mild Traumatic Brain Injuries (mTBI), including SRC, are diagnosed in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) student-athletes. Despite the high incidence, there remains a limited understanding of how sport psychological interventions can effectively prevent and rehabilitate SRC in student-athletes with ADHD. This article explores the intricate relationship between ADHD and SRC in NCAA-affiliated student-athletes, focusing on identifying optimal sport psychological interventions for injury prevention, treatment, and performance improvement. The analysis aims to inform the integration of this knowledge into comprehensive services for student-athletes, encompassing prevention, rehabilitation, and performance enhancement strategies.

Language: en