Citation
Saavedra LM, Lochman JE, Morgan-Lopez AA, McDaniel HL, Bradshaw CP, Powell NP, Qu L, Budavari A, Yaros AC. Dev. Psychopathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38179693
Abstract
A large body of research demonstrates positive impacts of the Coping Power Program as a preventive intervention for youth behavioral outcomes, but potential collateral effects for caregivers is less known. The current study examined whether the youth-focused Coping Power Program can have a secondary impact on caregiver self-reported symptoms of depression and in turn result in longer-term impacts on child disruptive behavior problems including aggression, conduct problems and hyperactivity. Data from 360 youth/caregiver pairs across 8 waves of data (grades 4 through 10) were analyzed. We used two methodological approaches to (a) assess indirect effects in the presence of potential bidirectionality using timepoint-to-timepoint dynamic effects under Autoregressive Latent Trajectory modeling and (b) estimate scale scores in the presence of measurement non-invariance.
Language: en
Keywords
caregiver depression; Coping Power Program; disruptive behavior problems