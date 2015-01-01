|
Citation
Merrill-Francis M, Chen MS, Dunphy C, Swedo EA, Zhang Kudon H, Metzler M, Mercy JA, Zhang X, Rogers TM, Wu Shortt J. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38182408
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Children in households experiencing poverty are disproportionately exposed to maltreatment. Income support policies have been associated with reductions in child abuse and neglect. The advance child tax credit (CTC) payments may reduce child maltreatment by improving the economic security of some families. No national studies have examined the association between advance CTC payments and child abuse and neglect. This study examines the association between the advance CTC payments and child abuse and neglect-related contacts to the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline.
Language: en
Keywords
Policy; Violence; Policy analysis; Child abuse