Abstract

Cell phone use while walking escalates pedestrian safety risks, particularly among students, given their heavy reliance on these devices. Psychological factors wield significant influence on individual behavior, particularly among adolescents who navigate a blend of rational and social-reactive pathways in decision-making. Therefore, this paper employs the Prototype Willingness Model (PWM) to scrutinize psychological determinants of students' cell phone use while walking, drawing on data from 368 valid samples. Structural equation modeling (SEM) dissects the impact of psychological constructs on this behavior, highlighting the significance of both the social response and reasoning pathways within PWM. The study comprehensively analyzes direct, indirect, and overall effects of exogenous variables on behavioral intention and behavior.

Language: en