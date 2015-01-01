|
Citation
Therriault D, Lemelin JP, Toupin J, Martin-Storey A, Déry M. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38167998
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Risky sexual behaviors in adolescence are associated with negative health and psychological functioning outcomes. Although the association between behavior problems and risky sexual behaviors is well established, addressing these problems requires understanding the mechanisms that help explain this association. Adolescent attachment, while related to risky sexual behavior, has not been extensively explored as an outcome of childhood externalizing problems. The two objectives of this study were to explore the links between parental and peer attachment and risky sexual behaviors and to examine the mediating effect of attachment on the links between behavior problems and risky sexual behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adolescence; parents; peers; attachment; behavior problems; risky sexual behaviors