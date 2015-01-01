Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the differences in participation, life satisfaction, and psychosocial outcomes among individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) endorsing current, past, or no chronic pain. SETTING: Community. PARTICIPANTS: Three thousand eight hundred four TBI Model Systems participants 1 to 30 years of age postinjury classified into 1 of 3 groups based on their pain experience: current pain, past pain, no pain completed a Pain Survey at their usual follow-up appointment which on average was approximately 8 years postinjury.



DESIGN: Multisite, cross-sectional observational cohort study. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Sociodemographic and injury characteristics and psychosocial outcomes (ie, satisfaction with life, depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder [PTSD], sleep quality, community participation).



RESULTS: Persons with current chronic pain demonstrated higher scores on measures of PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and the lower scores on measures of sleep quality, community participation and satisfaction with life. Those with resolved past pain had mean scores for these outcomes that were all between the current and no chronic pain groups, but always closest to the no pain group. After adjusting for sociodemographic and function in multivariate analysis, having current chronic pain was associated with more negative psychosocial outcomes. The largest effect sizes (ES; in absolute value) were observed for the PTSD, depression, anxiety, and sleep quality measures (ES = 0.52-0.81) when comparing current pain to past or no pain, smaller ES were observed for life satisfaction (ES = 0.22-0.37) and out and about participation (ES = 0.16-0.18). When comparing past and no pain groups, adjusted ES were generally small for life satisfaction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, and sleep quality (ES = 0.10-0.23) and minimal for participation outcomes (ES = 0.02-0.06).



CONCLUSIONS: Chronic pain is prevalent among individuals with TBI and is associated with poorer psychosocial outcomes, especially for PTSD, depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbance. The results from this study highlight the presence of modifiable comorbidities among those with chronic pain and TBI. Persons who experience persistent pain following TBI may be at greater risk for worse psychosocial outcomes.

Language: en