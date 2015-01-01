Abstract

There is currently lacking comparative studies on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and histopathology of heatstroke. A specific artificial climate incubator was used to induce heatstroke mouse model. Both experimental mouse and healthy control were anesthetized and performed 7.0T MRI scanning with sequences: T2-Turbo-RARE, TE 35 ms, TR 2790 ms, slice thickness 0.5 mm; T1-RARE, TE 8 ms, TR1 500 ms, slice thickness 0.5 mm; DWI-4seg, TE 33ms, TR 2500ms, slice thickness 0.5 mm; TOF-3D-FLASH, TE 2.6 ms, TR 14 ms, FOV 20 mm × 20 mm × 12.5 mm. After scanning, the experimental mouse was killed. Then, brain tissues were separated and placed in a sealed bottle with 4% paraformaldehyde. The brain tissue was dehydrated by the alcohol gradient method, and the redundant tissue was trimmed, fixed and cooled after paraffin embedding, and then cut into sections after freeze molding. We remove the paraffin on the slice through xylene and alcohol, put the slice into hematoxylin aqueous solution for staining, separate the color in 1% hydrochloric acid alcohol and 0.6% ammonia water, and dye with alcohol eosin staining solution. The stained sections were dehydrated with pure alcohol and then made transparent with xylene. After drying, we seal the slices with neutral gum.

