Abstract

AIM: To prevent falls among older adults, healthcare professionals need to assess these individuals from multiple perspectives. This study aimed to group community-dwelling older Japanese people based on their physical, mental, cognitive, and oral functions and comorbidities, and compare the history of falling in these groups.



METHODS: Data were obtained from a cross-sectional survey conducted in 2015 among older residents of a ward of Tokyo. For the survey, a questionnaire was distributed to all residents aged ≥65 years without a certificate of long-term care (n = 132,005). Questions were posed concerning respondents' physical, mental, cognitive, and oral functions; comorbidities; and experience with falling in the past year. Cluster and logistic regression analyses were performed.



RESULTS: A total of 70,746 participants (53.4%) were included in the analysis. The mean age was 73.6 years old, and 44.9% were male. Four groups were identified in the cluster analysis: the "good general condition group" (n = 37,797, 52.4%), "poor mental function group" (n = 10,736, 14.7%), "moderate physical function group" (n = 13,461, 19.0%), and "poor general condition group" (n = 9,122, 12.9%). A logistic regression analysis with adjusting for socio-demographic characteristics, health behaviors, and fear of falling showed that the odds ratios for the experience of falling within the past year were 1.44 (95% confidence interval: 1.34-1.53), 1.54 (1.44-1.65), and 2.52 (2.34-2.71) in the poor mental function, moderate physical function, and poor general condition groups, respectively, with the good general condition group as the reference.



CONCLUSIONS: We classified community-dwelling older adults into four groups based on multiple functions and found possible variations in the risk of falling by group. These findings suggest that such classification may be useful for the prevention of falls.



===



緒言：高齢者の転倒を予防するためには，高齢者の状態像を多角的に捉える必要がある．本研究の目的は，地域在住高齢者を身体機能，精神機能，認知機能，口腔機能および併存疾患を基にクラスター分析により類型化し，分類した群と転倒経験との関連を検討することとした．方法：2015年に東京都A区において実施された，介護予防に関する調査のデータを用いた．対象者は，要介護認定を受けていない65歳以上の地域在住高齢者132,005名であった．調査項目は，身体機能，精神機能，認知機能，口腔機能，併存疾患数，過去1年以内の転倒経験等であった．解析は，クラスター分析を行った後，分類した群を独立変数，転倒経験を従属変数としたロジスティック回帰分析を行った．結果：78,917名（59.8%）から回答を得て，70,746名（53.6%）を最終的な解析対象とした．平均年齢は73.6±6.0歳，男性が44.9%であった．クラスター分析により，全体良好群（37,797名；53.4%），メンタルヘルス不良群（10,366名；14.7%），身体機能中程度不良群（13,461名；19.0%），全体不良群（9,122名；12.9%）の4群に分類した．社会人口学的変数，健康行動関連変数，転倒不安感で調整したロジスティック回帰分析の結果，全体良好群を参照とした場合の転倒経験のオッズ比は，メンタルヘルス不良群で1.44（95%信頼区間：1.34～1.53），身体機能中程度不良群で1.54（1.44～1.65），全体不良群で2.52（2.34～2.71）であった．結論：転倒のリスク因子である身体機能，精神機能，認知機能，口腔機能，併存疾患により地域在住高齢者を特徴的な4群に類型化することができた．転倒しやすさも異なることから，転倒予防対策はこうした類型化を基に考えていくことが有効と示唆された．

Language: ja