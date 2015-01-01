Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NNSI) among adolescents is a significant concern. This study aimed to explore teachers' perceptions and experiences in cases of NSSI among their students. This qualitative-phenomenological study used in-depth, semi-structured interviews conducted with 27 teachers from high-schools in Israel. Thematic analysis was used to identify patterns and themes. Theme 1 highlighted the emotional impact of discovering self-injury incidents, including panic, confusion, and helplessness. Theme 2 focused on teachers' limited professional support and their need for training and guidance. Theme 3 explored teachers' desire to help students and their strategies for building connections and providing empathy, sometimes despite emotional detachment. Theme 4 emphasized the importance of involving parents and the need for effective communication. This study emphasizes the importance of providing teachers comprehensive training to address NSSI effectively. These findings provide a better understanding of teachers' experiences and underscore the need for enhanced support systems.

Language: en