Citation
Thaisi Garro Knebel M, Turrell G, de Souza Wanderley Júnior R, Pignatti Teixeira I, Silva de Oliveira E, Akira Hino A, Roque Andrade D, Antonio Florindo A. Prev. Med. Rep. 2024; 37: e102535.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38174325
PMCID
Abstract
The aim of this study is to explore the relationship between individual-level factors and cycling for transportation in a cohort of participants living in São Paulo city, Brazil. The same participants (n = 1,431 adults) were interviewed in 2014/2015 (Wave 1) and 2020/2021 (Wave 2) as part of the 'São Paulo Health Survey-ISA: Physical Activity and Environment'. For the longitudinal transport cycling binary outcome, participants who reported cycling at both time-points and those who were cycling at Wave 2 only were coded as a positive longitudinal pattern for cycling. Those who were not cycling at either Waves, and those who were cycling at Wave 1 only, were grouped into a negative pattern for cycling. The relationship between the longitudinal patterns for transport cycling and sociodemographics, health characteristics, and behaviors at Wave 1 were tested using bivariate analysis, and the significant individual-level factors were then examined in a multivariable binary logistic regression model. The odds of being classified in the positive cycling pattern were lower for women [OR = 0.09; 95 % CI = 0.04---0.19], and higher for persons aged 30 - 39 [OR = 3.25; 95 % CI = 1.38---7.66], those who owned a bicycle [OR = 2.00; 95 % CI = 1.13---3.54], and those who engaged in ≥ 120 min/week of transport walking [OR = 2.07; 95 % CI = 1.24---3.47] or leisure-time physical activity [OR = 1.77; 95 % CI = 1.02---3.06]. Cycling interventions and promotion should target women, the mid-aged and involve facilitating bicycle access. Advocacy for physical activity interventions is needed to influence transport cycling.
Language: en
Keywords
Physical activity; Bicycling; Longitudinal studies; Transportation; Social determinants of health; Healthy lifestyle