Abstract

The aim of this study is to explore the relationship between individual-level factors and cycling for transportation in a cohort of participants living in São Paulo city, Brazil. The same participants (n = 1,431 adults) were interviewed in 2014/2015 (Wave 1) and 2020/2021 (Wave 2) as part of the 'São Paulo Health Survey-ISA: Physical Activity and Environment'. For the longitudinal transport cycling binary outcome, participants who reported cycling at both time-points and those who were cycling at Wave 2 only were coded as a positive longitudinal pattern for cycling. Those who were not cycling at either Waves, and those who were cycling at Wave 1 only, were grouped into a negative pattern for cycling. The relationship between the longitudinal patterns for transport cycling and sociodemographics, health characteristics, and behaviors at Wave 1 were tested using bivariate analysis, and the significant individual-level factors were then examined in a multivariable binary logistic regression model. The odds of being classified in the positive cycling pattern were lower for women [OR = 0.09; 95 % CI = 0.04---0.19], and higher for persons aged 30 - 39 [OR = 3.25; 95 % CI = 1.38---7.66], those who owned a bicycle [OR = 2.00; 95 % CI = 1.13---3.54], and those who engaged in ≥ 120 min/week of transport walking [OR = 2.07; 95 % CI = 1.24---3.47] or leisure-time physical activity [OR = 1.77; 95 % CI = 1.02---3.06]. Cycling interventions and promotion should target women, the mid-aged and involve facilitating bicycle access. Advocacy for physical activity interventions is needed to influence transport cycling.

Language: en