Abstract

Falls are caused by a combination of factors, including loss of lower limb muscle strength (LMS), and associated with declined performance status (PS). Age-related sarcopenia is generally associated with decreased muscle mass and strength of lower limb muscle but without a noticeable loss of those of upper limb or trunk muscle. However, no reports have focused on falls or LMS in chronic liver disease (CLD) patients. This study is the first to analyze the risk factors for falls in patients with CLD, focusing on LMS measurement using the Locomoscan. This study enrolled 315 CLD patients whose LMS was measured. The patients who experienced falls more than 1 year ago or during the observation period were classified as those who experienced falls. We found that risk factors for falls were PS1/2 and decreased LMS (< 0.32 N/kg). The group with sarcopenia had a higher frequency of decreased LMS (54 vs. 26%, p = 0.001) and falls (24 vs. 4.4%, p < 0.001) compared to the non-sarcopenia group. This study found that decreased LMS was an independent risk factor for falls. Assessment of LMS may be used as a better marker associated with the risk of falls in patients with CLD.

