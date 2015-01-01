Abstract

BACKGROUND: Arsenic is a naturally occurring element that poses a significant threat to human health due to its widespread presence in the environment, affecting millions worldwide. Sources of arsenic exposure are diverse, stemming from mining activities, manufacturing processes, and natural geological formations. Arsenic manifests in both organic and inorganic forms, with trivalent meta-arsenite (As3+) and pentavalent arsenate (As5+) being the most common inorganic forms. The trivalent state, in particular, holds toxicological significance due to its potent interactions with sulfur-containing proteins.



OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of this review is to consolidate current knowledge on arsenic toxicity, addressing its sources, chemical forms, and the diverse pathways through which it affects human health. It also focuses on the impact of arsenic toxicity on various organs and systems, as well as potential molecular and cellular mechanisms involved in arsenic-induced pathogenesis.



METHODS: A systematic literature review was conducted, encompassing studies from diverse fields such as environmental science, toxicology, and epidemiology. Key databases like PubMed, Scopus, Google Scholar, and Science Direct were searched using predetermined criteria to select relevant articles, with a focus on recent research and comprehensive reviews to unravel the toxicological manifestations of arsenic, employing various animal models to discern the underlying mechanisms of arsenic toxicity.



RESULTS: The review outlines the multifaceted aspects of arsenic toxicity, including its association with chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurotoxicity. The emphasis is placed on elucidating the role of oxidative stress, genotoxicity, and epigenetic modifications in arsenic-induced cellular damage. Additionally, the impact of arsenic on vulnerable populations and potential interventions are discussed.



CONCLUSIONS: Arsenic toxicity represents a complex and pervasive public health issue with far-reaching implications. Understanding the diverse pathways through which arsenic exerts its toxic effects is crucial to developing effective mitigation strategies and interventions. Further research is needed to fill gaps in our understanding of arsenic toxicity and to inform public health policies aimed at minimising exposure.Arsenic toxicity is a crucial public health problem influencing millions of people around the world. The possible sources of arsenic toxicity includes mining, manufacturing processes and natural geological sources. Arsenic exists in organic as well as in inorganic forms. Trivalent meta-arsenite (As(3+)) and pentavalent arsenate (As(5+)) are two most common inorganic forms of arsenic. Trivalent oxidation state is toxicologically more potent due to its potential to interact with sulfur containing proteins. Humans are exposed to arsenic in many ways such as environment and consumption of arsenic containing foods. Drinking of arsenic-contaminated groundwater is an unavoidable source of poisoning, especially in India, Bangladesh, China, and some Central and South American countries. Plenty of research has been carried out on toxicological manifestation of arsenic in different animal models to identify the actual mechanism of aresenic toxicity. Therefore, we have made an effort to summarize the toxicology of arsenic, its pathophysiological impacts on various organs and its molecular mechanism of action.

Language: en