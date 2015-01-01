Abstract

OBJECTIVES: How prevalent is drugged driving among Colorado drivers convicted of Driving Under the Influence (DUI)? What are the conviction rates of Colorado drivers charged with DUI, including impairment by marijuana's delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)? Is Colorado's THC permissible inference law effective? To answer these questions, this report analyzes data published primarily in appendices of Colorado drugged driving reports.



METHODS: In 2017 Colorado began requiring annual analyses of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offenses, including causes and judicial consequences of DUI offenses. These analyses are performed by the Division of Criminal Justice's Office of Research and Statistics (ORS) within the Department of Public Safety. Each analysis requires ORS to link toxicology and court data bases. Data linking enables reporting of charges and convictions by categories including alcohol only, THC only, and polydrug use (two or more drugs simultaneously). Reports have been published annually for 5 years, the latest published in 2023 which covers case filings for 2020.



RESULTS: A rough estimate of one-half of the state's DUI filings were attributed to drug use and half were attributed to alcohol only. The largest component of drugged driving was polydrug impairment, rather than impairment by a single drug like THC. Conviction rates in 2020 were 91% for alcohol only, 90% for polydrug cases, and 72% for THC only. Blood drug levels and law structure (per se, permissible inference, DUI definition) affected conviction rates significantly by defendant subsets. THC conviction rates in 2020 ranged from 11% to 100%, depending on blood drug levels and the legal charges.



CONCLUSIONS: Efforts to educate the public about the dangers of drugged driving should emphasize polydrug impairment, not simply THC impairment. States should analyze data on causes and consequences of DUI arrests to understand what their drugged driving problems are and what they are not. Non-zero drug per se levels and defining DUI as "incapable of safe driving" can severely reduce the effectiveness of DUI laws.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en