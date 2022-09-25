|
Chen Y, Lyu D, Wang F, Huang Q, Yang W, Zhang M, Wei Z, Shi S, Kong S, Chen S, He S, Yang V, Fang Y, Douiri A, Hong W. Trials 2024; 25(1): e15.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38167178
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The problem of suicide has become increasingly common in individuals with major depressive disorder (MDD). Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) is an effective treatment for MDD with 2 milliamperes (mA) for at least 30 min per day for 2 weeks. This study aims to investigate the efficacy of daily duration-doubled tDCS as an adjunctive intervention for rapidly reducing suicidal ideation and improving depression in MDD patients.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Treatment Outcome; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Major depressive disorder (MDD); Biomarkers; Suicidal ideation; *Depressive Disorder, Major/diagnosis/therapy; *Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation/adverse effects/methods; Double-Blind Method; Prefrontal Cortex/physiology; Randomized controlled trial (RCT); Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS)