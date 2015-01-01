Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study sought to evaluate injury frequency of penetrative trauma before and after stay-at-home orders were implemented due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.



METHODS: Patients who presented to a level I trauma center from January 2018 through December 2021 with a mechanism of injury of firearm or stab wound were included. The study was split into pre-COVID (January 2018-February 2020) and COVID (March 2020-December 2021) periods. Statistical analysis included chi-square tests and interrupted time series analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 1702 patients met inclusion criteria. The COVID group had a statistically significantly higher proportion of firearm injuries (83.2%) and a significantly lower proportion of stab injuries (16.8%) compared to the pre-COVID period group (70% and 30%, respectively, P < 0.001). There was no change from pre-COVID to COVID periods in in-hospital mortality or length of hospital stays. There was an increase in firearm incidents in the COVID period in 72% of Milwaukee County ZIP codes and a decrease in stab incidents in 48% of ZIP codes. Interrupted time series analysis indicated a significant increase from the pre-COVID to COVID periods in monthly firearm and stab injuries. Firearm injury significantly increased from pre-COVID to COVID for Black or African American patients but no other racial group.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings are consistent with other state and national trends suggesting increasing penetrative injury during the COVID-19 pandemic. The intersection of the COVID-19 pandemic and violence pandemic may yield a "syndemic," imposing a significant burden on trauma systems. Evidenced-based public health interventions are needed to mitigate the surge of firearm injuries.

