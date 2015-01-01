|
Citation
|
Kumar Pathivada B, Banerjee A, Haleem K. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 196: e107453.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38176321
|
Abstract
|
The present study investigated the impact of real-time weather (air temperature, relative humidity, precipitation, wind speed, and solar radiation) on crash injury severity. Recent crash data (January 2016 to April 2021) on Interstate-75 in the state of Kentucky were merged with real-time weather information (retrieved from Kentucky Mesonet stations) at the 1-hour level. The severity index "SI" (i.e., the ratio of percent severe crashes to percent exposure of a specific weather state during the crash period) was introduced to evaluate the impact of different real-time weather states on fatal and severe injury crashes. Furthermore, the standard mixed logit (MXL), correlated mixed logit (CMXL), and correlated mixed logit with heterogeneity in means (CMXLHM) models were fitted and compared to identify the risk factors contributing to crash injury severity while accounting for unobserved heterogeneity. The results showed that the CMXLHM model was statistically superior to the CMXL and MXL models based on various goodness-of-fit measures (e.g., Akaike information criterion "AIC" and McFadden pseudo R-squared).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury Severity; Air Temperature; Correlated Mixed Logit; Heterogeneity in Means; Real-Time Weather; Solar Radiation