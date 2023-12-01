Abstract

PURPOSE: After a motorcycle crash (MCC), emergency medical services (EMS) responders must balance trauma center proximity with clinical needs of patients, which is especially challenging in rural states. The study purpose was to determine if MCC patients treated at lower-level trauma centers (LLTC) experienced higher mortality when compared to patients transported directly to the highest level of trauma care available in the state at Level II trauma centers. PROCEDURES: A retrospective study was conducted on MCC patients transported by EMS to Montana hospitals and met registry inclusion criteria in 2020-2021. The first study group included patients initially transported to state-designated trauma centers (equivalent to Level III-V) or non-designated hospitals (LLTC), and the second group included patients transported directly to American College of Surgeon verified Level II trauma centers (L2TC). Secondary transfer was defined as initial transport to a LLTC and subsequent transfer to a L2TC. Primary study outcome was mortality at the L2TC. Chi-square tests and Wilcoxon rank sum tests were used for analysis.



FINDINGS: In the study period, 337 MCC patients were transported by EMS; 186 (55%) patients were transported to a LLTC while 151 patients (45%) were transported to a L2TC. There were no statistically significant differences in mortality (12% vs 8%, p = 0.30) when comparing secondary transfer patients to patients transported directly to a L2TC.



CONCLUSIONS: Nearly half of patients initially evaluated at a LLTC required transfer to a higher-level of care. Secondary transfer was not associated with increased mortality.

