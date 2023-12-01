Abstract

This clinical viewpoint article aims to draw attention to a yet unexplored factor influencing suicidal behavior: age of onset of suicidal behavior. To tackle the substantial heterogeneity among depressed older attempters, we suggest consideration of at least two distinct pathways to suicidal behavior in late life based on when the first suicidal crisis occurred. Specifically, we discuss the current state of research and the rationale behind the suggested early-late-onset categorization of late-life suicidal behavior. We summarize available evidence so far on early-onset and late-onset attempters, and the potential heterogeneity in the interplay of risk/precipitating factors. Certain risk factors for suicide, such as impulsivity and borderline traits, decrease with age, while memory and broader cognitive impairments increase with age. Research indicates that familial/social exposure to suicidal behavior, childhood trauma, impulsivity, maladaptive personality traits, longstanding interpersonal difficulties, and legal problems are found predominantly in attempters experiencing their first suicidal crisis between youth and early midlife. In contrast, dementia prodrome is one of the most promising but understudied candidates for late-onset suicide risk, especially in the context of other risk factors. Moreover, personality traits conferring increased vulnerability to late-onset suicidal behavior (such as high conscientiousness) are not the same as ones classically identified in younger attempters and in older suicide attempters who have early-onset suicidal behavior (such as neuroticism and Cluster B traits). We discuss methodological points about studying age of onset of suicidal behavior, outline clinical implications, share ideas for future directions, and call for research on this understudied topic.

