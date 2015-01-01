SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jobes DA, Mandel AA, Kleiman EM, Bryan CJ, Johnson SL, Joiner TE. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2023.2299259

PMID

38174735

Abstract

According to SAMHSA (2023), approximately 16,600,000 American adults and teens reported having serious thoughts of suicide in 2022. While suicide prevention has primarily focused on suicide deaths and attempts, we contend that suicidal ideation (SI) deserves more in-depth investigation and should be an essential intervention target on its own. In support of this point, we provide three examples of ways to improve specificity in understanding of SI through the study of controllability of SI, the language used to assess SI, and measuring SI in real time. We also consider qualitative work on the content of SI, its treatment, and definitional considerations. We thus call for an increased general focus on SI within research, clinical care, and policy.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; treatment; controllability; ecological momentary assessment; suicide cognitions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print