Abstract

According to SAMHSA (2023), approximately 16,600,000 American adults and teens reported having serious thoughts of suicide in 2022. While suicide prevention has primarily focused on suicide deaths and attempts, we contend that suicidal ideation (SI) deserves more in-depth investigation and should be an essential intervention target on its own. In support of this point, we provide three examples of ways to improve specificity in understanding of SI through the study of controllability of SI, the language used to assess SI, and measuring SI in real time. We also consider qualitative work on the content of SI, its treatment, and definitional considerations. We thus call for an increased general focus on SI within research, clinical care, and policy.

Language: en