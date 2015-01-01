|
Demirdel S, Keskin Demircan S, Naharcı M. Balkan Med. J. 2024; 41(1): 64-69.
BACKGROUND: Motoric cognitive risk syndrome (MCRS) is characterized by slow gait and subjective cognitive decline. It is a predementia syndrome associated with an increased risk of dementia and mortality. AIMS: To investigate the incidence of MCRS and its associated factors in older adults in Türkiye. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective study.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Female; Risk Factors; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; Turkey; *Cognition