Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motoric cognitive risk syndrome (MCRS) is characterized by slow gait and subjective cognitive decline. It is a predementia syndrome associated with an increased risk of dementia and mortality. AIMS: To investigate the incidence of MCRS and its associated factors in older adults in Türkiye. STUDY DESIGN: A retrospective study.



METHODS: This study enrolled community-dwelling older adults admitted to the geriatric outpatient clinic. Participants were assessed for MCRS according to previously described criteria. Logistic regression analysis was conducted to evaluate the association among MCRS and demographic features, clinical status, and geriatric syndromes.



RESULTS: Of the 1,352 older adults examined, 577 met the inclusion criteria, and the mean age was 75.2 years. The overall incidence of MCRS was 7.8%. The MCRS group was predominantly older, female, and unmarried, with polypharmacy and higher Deyo-Charlson comorbidity index and Yesavage geriatric depression scale scores than the non-MCRS group. In the multivariate model, significant associations were found between MCRS and age and polypharmacy [odds ratios (OR), 2.22; 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.04-4.71, p = 0.039; OR, 2.02; 95% CI, 1.02-3.99, p = 0.043, respectively].



CONCLUSION: The overall incidence of MCRS was found in 7.8% of older adults. Advanced age and polypharmacy are risk factors associated with MCRS.

