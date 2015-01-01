|
Citation
Salkovskis PM, Sighvatsson MB, Sigurdsson JF. Behav. Cognit. Psychother. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
38180111
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) has, in the space of 50 years, evolved into the dominant modality in psychological therapy. Mechanism/s of change remain unclear, however. AIMS: In this paper, we will describe key features of CBT that account for the pace of past and future developments, with a view to identifying candidates for mechanism of change. We also highlight the distinction between 'common elements' and 'mechanisms of change' in psychological treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
Common factors in psychotherapy; History of CBT and theory; Mechanism of change; Psychological flexibility; Research in CBT