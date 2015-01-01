|
Citation
Zhu Q, Lang X, Zhang XY. BJPsych Open 2024; 10(1): e19.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
38179592
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) change with age and gender. Early adulthood is an important transitional stage between late adolescence and adulthood, in which an individual's mind gradually matures. However, there are fewer studies on prevalence and variables linked to the suicide attempts of young adults with MDD. AIMS: To explore gender differences in the prevalence and risk factors associated with suicide attempts in young adults with first-episode drug-naive MDD.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; drug-naive; First-episode; major depressive disorder; suicide attempts