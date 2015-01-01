Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) change with age and gender. Early adulthood is an important transitional stage between late adolescence and adulthood, in which an individual's mind gradually matures. However, there are fewer studies on prevalence and variables linked to the suicide attempts of young adults with MDD. AIMS: To explore gender differences in the prevalence and risk factors associated with suicide attempts in young adults with first-episode drug-naive MDD.



METHOD: The Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HRSD), Hamilton Rating Scale for Anxiety (HRSA) and Positive Subscale of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) were used to assess depression, anxiety and psychotic symptoms respectively and various biochemical indicators were assessed.



RESULTS: Among 293 young adults with first-episode drug-naive MDD, the prevalence of suicide attempts was 15.45% (19/123) for males and 14.12% (24/170) for females. Males with suicide attempts had higher levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and higher PANSS Positive Subscale scores, whereas females with suicide attempts had higher TSH, serum total cholesterol, fasting blood glucose and diastolic blood pressure levels and higher scores on the HRSD, HRSA, PANSS Positive Subscale (all Bonferroni corrected P < 0.05). In males, PANSS Positive Subscale score (B = 0.17, P = 0.03, OR = 1.19, 95% CI 1.02-1.38) was a risk factor for suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: There were significant gender differences in the risk factors for suicide attempts in young adults with first-episode drug-naive MDD.

