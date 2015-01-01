Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive disorder is one of the severe and common mental illnesses in the general population. Bipolar disorder is a severe, persistent mental illness associated with significant morbidity and mortality. However, there is a paucity of data on the prevalence of depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder in our study area.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the prevalence of depressive and bipolar disorders among adults in Kersa, Haramaya, and Harar Health and Demographic Surveillance Sites in Eastern Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted among 1,416 participants. A multi-stage sampling was employed to select the participants. DSM-5 diagnostic criteria was used to assess depressive disorder and bipolar disorder. Data was collected using a standard questionnaire. Data were entered into Epi-Data 3.1 and analyzed using SPSS version 26. Both binary and multivariate logistic regression analyses were done. Those with a p-value < 0.05 in the final model were considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of depressive and bipolar disorders among our study participants was 6.7% (95% CI: 5.40, 8.20) and 2.1% (95% CI: (1.40, 3.00), respectively. The independent predictors of depressive disorder included a family history of mental illness, chronic medical illnesses, unemployment, low educational status, divorced or widowed, poor social support, and current alcohol use or khat chewing. Single, males, divorced or widowed, and current consumers of alcohol were independent predictors for bipolar disorder.



CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATION: The results of our investigation showed that bipolar illness and depression were significant public health issues. It was shown that although bipolar disorder is highly prevalent in the society, depression is a widespread concern. As a result, it is imperative that the relevant body grow and enhance the provision of mental health services. Furthermore, research on the effects and burdens of bipolar disorder in the community is required.

