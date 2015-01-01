|
Tan RHS, Shahwan S, Zhang Y, Sambasivam R, Ong SH, Subramaniam M. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e14.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38178150
BACKGROUND: For young people who engage in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), receiving negative responses to their NSSI can pose a barrier to future help-seeking. This qualitative study aimed to explore helpful and unhelpful ways in which professionals and non-professionals respond to NSSI, from the perspectives of individuals with lived experiences of NSSI.
Self-harm; Non-suicidal self-injury; Help-seeking