Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a critical transition period and is at high risk for drug/substance abuse. In Myanmar, drug use is common among adolescents and is a public health concern. There are no studies of drug abuse prevention among Myanmar adolescents. Intentions to avoid drug abuse can be a protective factor for preventing drug abuse among adolescents. This study investigated the effects of sex, parental history of drug/alcohol abuse, self-efficacy, parental marital status, and family functioning on the intention of drug abuse avoidance among Myanmar adolescents.



METHODS: This is a predictive correlational study. The Biopsychosocial model was used as the theoretical framework of this study. A convenient sampling method was used to collect data from 157 students aged 13-18 years in a government school, middle school level and high school level, Pinlaung Town, Southern Shan State, Myanmar during the COVID-19 pandemic and political protests. G* power software was used to calculate the sample size. Data was collected by four self-administered questionnaires: a socio-demographic questionnaire, Thai Family Functioning Scale (TFFS), General Self-Efficacy Scale (GSE), and Intention of Drug Avoidance Scale (IDAS). Multiple linear regression was employed to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Five predictors, including biological sex, parental history without drug/alcohol abuse, self-efficacy, parental marital status, and family functioning, explained 24.4% of the variance in the intention of drug abuse avoidance among Myanmar adolescents (R (2) = .244, F (5,151) = 9.738, p = .000). In addition, only three factors, family functioning (β = .31, p < .001), biological sex (β = -.25, p < .01), and self-efficacy (β = .16, p < .05) statistically and significantly predicted the intention of drug abuse avoidance among Myanmar adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Family functioning, female gender, and self-efficacy predicted the intention of drug abuse avoidance among Myanmar adolescents in Pinlaung Township, Southern Shan State, Myanmar. IMPLICATIONS OF THIS STUDY: The results of this study have implications for all stakeholders through research, education, practice, and policymaking leading to improve the intentions of drug abuse avoidance among Myanmar adolescents. Furthermore, the results of this study specifically contribute to create psychoeducational intervention programs for increasing intention to avoid substance use by promoting family functioning and self-efficacy of adolescents. This is especially proper for male adolescents who have less intention to avoid substance use.

