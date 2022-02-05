Abstract

BACKGROUND: The majority of patients with major depressive disorder require care that has generally affected caregivers' lives. Providing care could cause negative experiences as a care burden and deteriorate quality of life. However, there is a lack of evidence about caregiver training-based informatics and its impact on the caregiver's life.



METHODS: This experimental study was carried out in Mashhad, Iran. A total of 60 primary family caregivers of patients with major depressive disorder were included in the study between February and July 2021. The quadruple block randomization method was used to allocate the participants into control and intervention groups. In the intervention group, family caregivers used the application with weekly phone calls for one month. The app contains the most important points of patient care and has the possibility of communicating with the nurse. The Novak and Guest Care Burden Inventory and the short form of the World Health Organization Quality of Life Questionnaire were completed before and after the intervention. Data analysis was performed using chi-squared tests, independent sample t tests, and analysis of covariance.



RESULTS: At baseline, the mean scores of care burden and quality of life were homogeneous between the two groups. After the intervention, the mean scores of care burden and quality of life were significantly reduced and improved in the intervention group compared with the control group (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Using the application with the ability to communicate with the caregiver, along with educational support, helps to strengthen the relationship between the family caregiver and the nurse. Despite the effectiveness of the present intervention, before including this form of implementation of support in care programs, it is necessary to evaluate its other positive aspects in future studies. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Iranian Registry of Clinical Trials (IRCT), IRCT20210202050222N1. Registered on 05/02/2022.

Language: en