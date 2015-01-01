|
Citation
|
Cankardaş S, Tagiyeva-Milne N, Loiseau M, Naughton A, Grylli C, Sammut-Scerri C, Pivoriene J, Schöggl J, Pantazidou A, Quantin C, Mora-Theuer EA. BMJ Open 2024; 14(1): e080183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38171627
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: While the factors commonly associated with an increased risk of child maltreatment (CM) were found to be increased during COVID-19, reports of actual maltreatment showed varying trends. Similarly, evidence regarding the impact of COVID-19 on CM within the European Cooperation on Science and Technology and Network Collaborative (COST) Action countries remains inconsistent. This scoping review aims to explore the extent and nature of evidence pertaining to CM within the countries affiliated with the Child Abuse and Neglect in Europe Action Network (Euro-CAN), funded by the COST.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Public health; COVID-19; *Child Abuse; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Systematic Reviews as Topic; Research Design; Child & adolescent psychiatry; Child protection; Community child health; Computer Systems; Europe/epidemiology; Review Literature as Topic